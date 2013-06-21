By Eric M. Johnson
| SEATTLE, June 21
SEATTLE, June 21 A storage tank holding
radioactive waste at a decommissioned nuclear weapons site in
Washington state may be leaking but poses no immediate threat to
public safety, state and federal officials said on Friday.
The underground tank is one of 28 double-walled containers
into which waste from older, single-shell tanks was pumped
during a decades-long cleanup at Hanford Nuclear Reservation,
according to Lori Gamache, a U.S. Energy Department spokeswoman.
In October, officials determined waste was leaking in the
primary tank but had not breached its outer shell. Then on
Thursday, workers found increased radioactivity levels in pumps
used to remove water and sediment from the tank's "leak
detection pit," Gamache said.
News of the possible leak comes the same week Ernest Moniz
made his first visit as U.S. Energy Secretary to the
586-square-mile (1,518-square-km) site along the Columbia River,
established in 1943 as part of the Manhattan Project, the U.S.
government program that developed the first atomic bombs.
Production of weapons-grade plutonium there resulted in more
than 43 million cubic yards of radioactive waste and 130 million
cubic yards of contaminated soil and debris.
As part of the cleanup - projected to cost nearly $115
billion by the end of the century - as much remaining liquid
waste as possible was pumped out of older single-shell tanks
into sturdier double-walled tanks in a process completed in
2005.
In all, there are 177 tanks holding some 56 million gallons
of waste, 149 of which are single-shell. Six of those tanks
were discovered in February to be leaking at a rate of about
1,000 gallons annually. The double-shelled tanks were thought to
be safe.
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee described the news as
disturbing.
"I continue to have serious concerns regarding the pace of
addressing the leaking tanks," Inslee said in a statement.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)