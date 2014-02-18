BRIEF-Daito Trust Construction to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.6 million shares, representing 2.1 percent of outstanding
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Energy Department will announce on Wednesday that it has finalized a $8.3 billion loan guarantee to expand Southern Co's Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, a government source said.
The Vogtle plant received its initial conditional loan agreement from the department in February 2010.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June