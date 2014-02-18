(Corrects paragraph 1 to $6.5 bln in loan guarantees instead of $8.3 bln)

WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Energy Department will announce on Wednesday that it has finalized $6.5 billion in loan guarantees to expand Southern Co's Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, a government source said.

The Vogtle plant received its initial conditional loan agreement from the department in February 2010. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)