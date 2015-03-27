March 26 A radiation leak at an underground
nuclear waste dump in New Mexico was caused by "chemically
incompatible" contents, including kitty litter, that reacted
inside a barrel of waste causing it to rupture, scientists said
on Thursday.
The U.S. Energy Department report on last year's radiation
accident at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) near Carlsbad
showed that a drum of waste containing radioisotopes like
plutonium was improperly packaged at the Los Alamos National
Laboratory near Santa Fe before arriving for disposal.
The improper mix in the barrel, including the wrong sort of
kitty litter used to absorb liquids, sparked a chemical reaction
causing it to heat up and generate gases that dislodged its lid,
spewing radioactive materials, investigators found.
The radiation leak that began in the WIPP disposal chamber
half a mile below ground on Feb. 14, 2014, "did not result from
a detonation," the report showed.
The accident exposed 22 workers to radiation in amounts not
expected to threaten their health, according to Nuclear Waste
Partnership LLC, the contractor that operates the plant.
The accident indefinitely suspended key operations at the
site, the Energy Department's only permanent underground
repository for certain types of radiological waste tied to U.S.
nuclear labs and weapons sites.
In September, Energy Department officials estimated the cost
of the initial recovery of the dump at $240 million and said it
might be two years or more before it is fully operational.
The report released on Thursday confirms the agency's
preliminary theories about the cause of the costly mishap and
also clarified that just one barrel of waste from Los Alamos was
to blame.
New Mexico slapped the Energy Department with $54 million in
fines in December for violations of state hazardous waste
permits tied to WIPP and the Los Alamos lab.
Also last year, a team of federal inspectors released a
report that cited chronic lapses in safety procedures at Los
Alamos that contributed to the radiation leak.
The lab's "waste processing and safety-related control
procedures should have prevented the addition of these
potentially incompatible materials," the inspectors said of the
ruptured waste barrel.
The Energy Department could not be reached immediately for
comment late Thursday.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Curtis Skinner and Paul Tait)