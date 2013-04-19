By Michael Sadowski
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 19 The first simulated
test of a terrorist attack on a U.S. nuclear power plant was a
success, federal officials said on Friday of the event that was
coincidentally scheduled a day after the Boston Marathon bombing
on Monday.
The test's location at Three Mile Island outside Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania - the site of the worst commercial nuclear accident
in U.S. history - had no special significance, according to
state and federal officials.
The test on Tuesday simulated an attack by a group of eight
armed men, according to Peter Herrick Jr., spokesman for the
Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In November 2011, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission required
that the country's 65 nuclear power plants test their
preparedness for terrorist incidents every two years.
The next 16 months were spent planning the challenge, and
the simulation was put to the test for the first time on Tuesday
at Three Mile Island, said Steve Barr, a preparedness inspector
with the commission.
Authorities said every challenge presented to the plant's
personnel was met, but when asked for specific examples they
declined to provide details. Both Herrick and Barr said the
plant was rated on each step it took to maintain safety and
security and it consistently met the successful standard of
"adequate."
FEMA will release the full test results in 90 days and the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will announce its portion of
the findings in 45 days.
Tuesday's test involved more than 1,200 participants in 76
municipalities and 15 school districts, said Alan Brinser of the
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
The site of the next terrorist simulation has not been
released publicly, Barr said. Each plant operator will choose
their reactor's simulated terrorist scenario, although the
choice must be approved by the commission.
Three Mile Island in 1979 became the site of America's worst
commercial nuclear plant disaster when one of the reactors
melted down, prompting more than 100,000 people to voluntarily
flee the Central Pennsylvania area.
