By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, South Carolina Dec 23 The U.S.
government plans to designate six metric tons of surplus
plutonium now stored in South Carolina as waste and ship it to a
storage facility in New Mexico, according to a preliminary
notice filed on a federal website on Wednesday.
The notice, to be posted on Thursday by the U.S. Department
of Energy (DOE), says its "preferred alternative" for disposal
of the six metric tons of surplus plutonium would be to turn it
into nuclear waste and store it in New Mexico.
Critics said the notice was a sign that DOE could decide to
scrap a multibillion-dollar project in South Carolina that will
mix 34 metric tons of surplus plutonium with uranium to form
safer fuel pellets for use in commercial nuclear reactors.
The facility, begun under a 2000 treaty with Russia to
dispose of nuclear weapons, is years overdue and billions of
dollars over budget. It is being built by CBI-Areva MOX
Services, a joint venture of U.S.-based Chicago Bridge & Iron NV
and Areva SA, a French state-owned nuclear
group.
"This decision is a fatal blow to the mismanaged MOX project
at the (Savannah River Site) as it will set the precedent that
plutonium is waste and not a commercial product to be used as
nuclear fuel," said Tom Clements, director of SRS Watch, a
public interest organization based in Columbia, South Carolina.
A National Nuclear Security Administration spokeswoman said
the notice pertained to only six of 13.1 tons of surplus
plutonium addressed in a recent environment impact statement,
and did not signal a change in DOE's plans for disposal of the
34 metric tons of plutonium.
In the notice, DOE said moving the waste to New Mexico was
part of U.S. policy of ensuring "that surplus plutonium is never
used in a nuclear weapon, and to remove surplus plutonium from
the state of South Carolina."
DOE says it is continuing work on MOX, but officials say
several analyses have shown diluting the plutonium covered under
the treaty with Russia, and disposing of it in New Mexico would
cost less than half of the MOX approach.
Russia has its own program to eliminate its reciprocal 34
metric tons of plutonium under the treaty.
A fiscal 2016 spending bill enacted this month includes $340
million for continued construction of the MOX project, and bans
use of the funds for dilution of any plutonium that could be
used for MOX.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)