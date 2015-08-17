UPDATE 1-Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins
May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.
Aug 17 The U.S. Department of Energy's Savannah River Site in South Carolina is experiencing a "potential security event," according to a post on the site's Facebook page.
"Site barricades are currently closed to incoming traffic," the post said. The site focuses on national security, energy independence and environmental stewardship, according to its Facebook page. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.
May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.