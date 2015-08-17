WASHINGTON Aug 17 A bomb-sniffing dog at the Savannah River nuclear site apparently over reacted when it halted a delivery truck on Monday and there does not appear to be a serious security threat there, a U.S. government official said.

The dog barked at truck that services vending machines at the site in South Carolina, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The facility, which had been put on lockdown for a "potential security event" following the alarm, purifies highly enriched uranium, and is part of the Department of Energy's nuclear arm.

"The truck still has to be fully checked out," said the official, adding that it did not seem that there was a serious security breach. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Sandra Maler)