DANA POINT, Calif., April 6 The top U.S. nuclear
official said on Friday his agency has not set any timetable for
restarting the troubled San Onofre nuclear station in Southern
California and that it would only do so if safety was assured.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chair Gregory Jaczko made his
comments after touring the facility where both reactors have
been shut since January due to the discovery of premature wear
on tubes in giant steam generators installed in 2010 and 2011.
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, and U.S.
Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican, also visited the
plant in a sign of mounting concern over the shutdown of the
2,150-megawatt facility and the problems with the tubes.
San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, which is known by the
acronym SONGS and is nestled on the Pacific Coast between Los
Angeles and San Diego, is one of two nuclear plants in
California. Its two units which date from the early 1980s
generate enough power for 1.4 million homes.
"I came to the San Onofre plant today because the NRC wants
to get to the bottom of why SONGS is having trouble with
relatively new steam generators," Jaczko told reporters.
"The bottom line for us is we have to have assurances of
safety before we allow the plant to restart," he said, adding
that Southern California Edison (SCE), the utility that runs the
plant, would have to show what had caused the problem with the
steam generator tubes and provide a remediation plan.
Those tubes provide an additional barrier inside a
containment building to prevent a release of radioactive steam.
In January, a small leak from a generator tube in one unit
released a small amount of radioactive gas.
SCE officials have said the wear is due to tubes vibrating
and rubbing against each other and against support structures.
The reason that is occurring is still unknown.
When asked by a reporter how long the plant could be out of
operation, Jaczko said, "I don't want to put a timetable on how
long it could take."
Local residents and environmentalists have expressed
distrust of the utility, which is bracing for a surge in power
usage in the summer, as well as fears of a nuclear disaster such
as last year's meltdowns at a plant in Fukushima, Japan.
CONCERNED RESIDENTS
Issa, whose district includes the plant, said he hopes at
least one reactor will be running over the summer, when more air
conditioning units are in use. SCE has said blackouts or
brownouts could occur in California without San Onofre.
"There's a balancing act. We want to make sure we have 100
percent safety, but we also want to make sure the rate payers
are getting what they're paying for," Issa said.
In a statement Feinstein said: "Nearly 7.4 million
Californians live within 50 miles (81 km) of San Onofre, so it
is clear the generator must remain offline until it is carefully
inspected and any safety issue is definitively diagnosed and
fixed."
Edison said it installed the tubes at a cost of about $680
million, which will be passed on to rate payers through higher
electricity rates. The tubes came from Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries.
The troubles at San Onofre come about a year after a massive
earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima nuclear power
complex north of Tokyo, leading to meltdowns that sent radiation
into the air and forced 80,000 people to evacuate the area.
Anti-nuclear activists living near San Onofre have seized on
the disaster to argue that nuclear plants are unsafe.
"We saw what happened in Japan and we're terrified that it
could happen right here in Southern California," said Patti
Davis, a member of the local community groups San Clemente Green
and San Onofre Safety.
Concerned residents in the area around the plant have bought
Geiger counters that plug into smartphones and iPads to monitor
for any potential radiation emissions from the plant.
Former nuclear executive Arnie Gundersen of Fairewinds
Associates, a consulting company, prepared a report released
last month that argued that design modifications in the newly
installed steam generators, such as different alloy for the
tubes, led to problems at the plant.
Jaczko on Friday declined to comment on the report.
In one unit at the plant, there are 192 tubes that had to be
plugged because of high levels of wear, said SCE spokeswoman
Jennifer Manfre. In the other unit, stress testing of 129 tubes
resulted in the failure of eight tubes, she said.
Each unit at the plant has about 10,000 tubes.
"We welcome the Chairman (Jaczko) and the legislators here,"
Manfre said. "Safety has been ... where our priority is, and
that's where the chairman's priority is and we're all aligned on
that."