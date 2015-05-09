(Adds details on fire, unit returned to service on Friday)
May 9 A unit at Indian Point nuclear plant in
Buchanan, New York state, was shut down following a transformer
failure and fire on Saturday, and at one point smoke was seen
rising from the plant.
But the plant was stable and there was no danger to the
public or employees, Entergy Corp, the company that
operates the facility, said.
Several people tweeted from nearby that they saw a big
explosion.
Several emergency calls reported a loud noise at the plant,
which is located about 40 miles (65 km) north of New York City
on the east bank of the Hudson River, a New York State police
spokesman said.
Unit 3 at the plant was shut down following the transformer
failure, Entergy said in a message on Twitter.
"No threat to public safety at any time," the company said
on Twitter.
The police spokesman said no injuries were reported at the
site.
CNN reported that a spokesman at Indian Point Facilities
said a transformer on the non-nuclear side of the plant failed
and caused the fire.
Sprinklers put out the fire and the reactor shut down
automatically, CNN said.
The plant has two units, Unit 2 and Unit 3.
On Friday, Entergy returned the 1,031-megawatt Unit 3 back
to service after shutting it down the previous day to repair a
steam leak on the non-nuclear side of the plant.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, Lisa Lambert and Jonathan
Oatis, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Christian Plumb
and Frances Kerry)