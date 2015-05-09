NEW YORK May 9 A transformer fire at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York state on Saturday has been extinguished with no damage to the reactor, a spokesman for operator Entergy Corp said.

The fire, which occurred at around 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT), triggered the closure of the plant's Unit 3 reactor, but the other Unit 2 continues to operate, Jerry Nappi told Reuters. He said there was no information yet as to what caused the transformer failure.

The fire was put out by the sprinkler system at the transformer and on-site personnel, he said. The transformers are located around 300-400 feet (90-120 meters) away from the reactor. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, writing by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Christian Plumb)