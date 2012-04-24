By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 24 Rock musician and
conservative activist Ted Nugent pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a
federal wildlife violation after he failed to track down and
kill a black bear he wounded with bow and arrow in Alaska during
filming for his reality television show three years ago.
Nugent, 63, pleaded guilty by telephone in U.S. District
Court in Ketchikan, Alaska to a single misdemeanor count of
violating an environmental protection law, his attorney Wayne
Anthony Ross said.
Under a plea deal filed in court Friday and approved at
Tuesday's hearing, Nugent agreed to pay a $10,000 fine, be
forbidden from hunting in Alaska or any U.S. national forest for
a year and to serve two years' probation.
The sentence also requires Nugent to film a public service
announcement about responsible hunting to air at least every
other week for a year, and to pay $600 in restitution to the
state of Alaska.
"I cherish my hunting time and relationships with the people
and the wildlife of Alaska," Nugent said, according to an audio
recording of the hearing published by Anchorage Daily News. "I'm
afraid I was blindsided by this, and I sincerely apologize to
everyone for it."
The violation was during a 2009 bow-hunting trip filmed for
Nugent's reality television show, "Ted Nugent Spirit of the
Wild." Nugent hit and wounded one bear on May 22, 2009 but
failed to locate that animal, according to court documents. Four
days later, Nugent shot and killed a different black bear,
transporting his prey by boat out of the national forest.
Alaska hunting regulations establish an annual bag limit of
one black bear per designated geographic area. In that region of
southeast Alaska, a wounded bear counts toward the bag limit
under state regulations. Regulations also require hunters to
track down wounded animals.
By exceeding his state bag limit and transporting the dead
animal out of federal territory, Nugent violated the Lacey Act,
according to the plea agreement.
Ross said Nugent, at the time of the hunt, was not aware
that the wounded bear counted toward his bag limit.
Nugent, who is best known for hit 1970s songs including "Cat
Scratch Fever" and "Motor City Madhouse," drew national
attention last week because of critical remarks he made about
President Barack Obama at the National Rifle Association
convention.
Nugent told NRA supporters in St. Louis that he would be
"dead or in jail" next year if Obama is re-elected in the Nov. 6
election.
"We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads
off in November," Nugent said in comments directed at
administration officials.
Secret Service agents requested a meeting with Nugent to
determine if he was a threat to the president. Last Thursday,
Nugent said he had a "solid" meeting with Secret Service agents.
The Secret Service said the matter had been resolved with no
further action expected.
Ross said the year-long prohibition on hunting in Alaska or
on any national forest territory and the two-year probationary
term will not deter Nugent from hunting in general.
(Editing by Mary Slosson and Eric Walsh)