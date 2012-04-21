April 21 The U.S. Army cut rock musician and
gun-rights advocate Ted Nugent from a summer concert program at
Fort Knox, Kentucky, on the same day he met with two U.S. Secret
Service agents over recent comments he made about President
Barack Obama.
Nugent was scheduled to perform on June 23, but officials at
Fort Knox said on Thursday the singer and guitarist would not be
in the lineup with co-headliners REO Speedwagon and Styx.
"After learning of opening act Ted Nugent's recent public
comments about the president of the United States, Fort Knox
leadership decided to cancel his performance on the
installation," the Fort Knox family and morale, welfare and
recreation group said on its Facebook page.
It was the latest twist for the Michigan-born conservative
entertainer, who in court papers filed on Friday agreed to plead
guilty to a federal wildlife violation for killing one black
bear too many during an Alaska hunting trip.
Ticket holders for the Fort Knox concert at Godman Army
Airfield were offered refunds.
Nugent, who is best known for hit 1970s songs including "Cat
Scratch Fever" and "Motor City Madhouse," drew attention from
the U.S. Secret Service because of remarks he made about Obama
and administration officials at a National Rifle Association
convention last week.
Nugent, 63, told NRA supporters in St. Louis that he would
be "dead or in jail" next year if Obama is re-elected in the
Nov. 6 election.
In comments directed at administration officials, Nugent
said, "We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their
heads off in November."
On Thursday, Nugent said he had a "solid" meeting with the
Secret Service agents and the Secret Service said the matter had
been resolved with no further action expected.
The Secret Service is tasked with protecting the U.S.
president, senior officials and other figures including
presidential candidates.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign
called for civility on Tuesday after Nugent made his remarks.
