* Aid will be cut for all food stamp recipients for the
first time
* Benefits drop by 7 percent as 2009 stimulus element ends
* Senate and House back different levels of cuts in new farm
bill
* Impact of Nov. 1 cuts on retailers may be small
By Charles Abbott and Lisa Baertlein
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 One of every
seven Americans will take a hit on Friday when a $5 billion cut
in food stamps, the first across-the-board reduction in the
history of the decades-old federal program, takes effect.
But if conservative Republicans in Congress get their way,
this week's pullback may be just a taste of what's to come for
some of the almost 48 million Americans who receive benefits
under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
SNAP, the largest U.S. anti-hunger program, is designed to
help poor people - most of them children, disabled or elderly -
buy food. But enrollment has doubled and the program's cost has
nearly tripled since 2004, and has remained at record levels
even as the economy improves and unemployment declines.
Critics say the surge shows reform is vital as part of
federal deficit reduction. Defenders say the high enrollment is
a sign of the weak recovery from the 2008-09 recession and
sluggish job growth.
The cuts on Friday reflect the expiration of benefits
authorized by the 2009 economic stimulus package, just as other
temporary elements of the package - including a two-year payroll
tax "holiday" - have ended over time.
The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a think-tank
that explores ways to reduce poverty, said benefits would drop
by an average of 7 percent, or $10 per person per month.
In fiscal 2012, the average benefit per person was about
$133 per month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Anti-poverty groups have for months warned of the dangers
that the cuts pose to many vulnerable aid recipients. It will
mark the first time benefits have declined for every recipient,
regardless of need.
"People are living at the margins," said Ellen Vollinger,
legal director and SNAP advocate at the Food Research and Action
Center, an anti-hunger organization. "It's not an abstract
metric for people. It's actual dollars to keep food in the
refrigerator."
A family of three would lose $29 in benefits, enough to buy
food for 16 meals at current "thrifty" rates, said Vollinger.
That comes to $1.81 per meal.
For U.S. grocery store chains, the reduction may have only a
minimal impact, equal to less than 1 percent of the about $715
billion a year spent by consumers on food and beverages for
consumption at home. But the industry is highly competitive and
operates on thin margins. Some chains are likely to feel a
bigger impact than others.
With roughly one in seven Americans now enrolled in SNAP,
the program currently accounts for a full 11 percent of total
spending on "food at home," as the government phrases it.
RETAIL IMPACT MOSTLY MUTED
Poor families might economize by squeezing spending on other
goods and using the savings to supplement their food stamps.
Recent declines in gasoline prices should provide an offset for
now, said Scott Mushkin, a senior retail analyst at Wolfe
Research.
"They still need to eat," said Mushkin.
"Customers may shift to spending more of their own cash on
food and less cash on other things," said Keith Dailey, a
spokesman for Kroger Co, the largest U.S. supermarket
operator.
But Dennis Eidson, president of Spartan Stores Inc,
a regional chain based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said the SNAP
cut would be meaningful for sales. "We're a little concerned
about the food stamp cut, I can tell you that," Eidson said.
Fruits and vegetables, grain products, meats, and dairy
products comprise almost 90 percent of the food that SNAP
households buy, according to the CBPP.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the discount giant that has the
largest grocery sales in America, might fare better, U.S. Chief
Executive Bill Simon said when analysts asked this month about
the upcoming reduction.
"When the benefits expanded, our market share actually went
down," said Simon, referring to 2009. "And so, our view is when
price becomes more important ... we're more relevant."
The 2009 stimulus bill increased food stamps by an average
of 18 percent, or around $24 a person, and it gave an immediate
jolt to the economy. Benefits are spent quickly, and according
to Moody's Analytics, in a weak economy every dollar increase in
SNAP benefits generates about $1.70 in economic activity.
Most people who receive SNAP benefits live in households
with very low income - about $8,800 a year on average in 2010,
according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
As of July, the most recent figures available, 47.6 million
were receiving food stamps, up 1.7 percent on the year.
Enrollment has been above 47 million for the past 12 months.
MORE CUTS EXPECTED IN NEW FARM BILL
More food stamp cuts - likely focused on reducing the number
of beneficiaries - are expected to be included in the new U.S.
farm bill, now in its final stage of preparation.
Conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives
passed a bill in September that aimed to tighten SNAP
eligibility standards and end benefits for nearly 5 percent of
recipients, cutting some $39 billion over 10 years.
On Wednesday, negotiators from the House and Senate will
start to hammer out a compromise version of the bill. Food
stamps typically account for about 75 percent of money in the
farm bill.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was the most prominent
sponsor of the Republican-backed food stamp bill, which would
shorten the time able-bodied adults without dependents could
collect aid, and end a provision that allowed people with larger
household assets to get food stamps.
Cantor has termed the program as it now stands an
unaffordable burden on middle-class families that can be pruned
while still helping "those who truly need it."
Some 1.7 million able-bodied adults would lose benefits
through a stricter enforcement of work requirements that
Republicans propose, the CBO estimates. Many states currently
have waivers in place because of high jobless rates. The budget
office also estimates that 2.1 million people would lose
benefits if limits on assets are tightened.
"By reforming food stamps, we will save the program for the
truly needy," said Virginia Foxx, a Republican Congresswoman
from North Carolina. "An overextended, unchecked SNAP program
won't be capable of serving the citizens it's purposed to help."
The Democratic-run Senate has proposed $4.5 billion in
savings over a decade by closing a loophole. A small-farm group
said cuts of $8 billion to $12 billion might in the end be
palatable to both the House and the Senate.
President Barack Obama has warned against heavy cuts to food
stamps. House Democrats have voted en bloc against large cuts.
And 39 Democratic senators sent a letter to farm bill
negotiators this week opposing "eligibility changes designed to
erect new barriers to participation" in SNAP.
Michael Tanner, author of a Cato Institute report that calls
for converting food stamps into a block grant program run by the
states, said lawmakers should overhaul the program's rules.
"These are a much better way to reform the program than just
playing with the number," Tanner said.