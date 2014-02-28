WASHINGTON Feb 28 Some 9 million poor women and
young children who receive federal food assistance under the
U.S. government's so-called WIC program will have greater access
to fruits, vegetables and whole grains under an overhaul of the
program unveiled on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture hailed the revamping of
its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants
and Children as the first comprehensive revisions to WIC food
voucher allowances since 1980.
The list of foods that recipients could pay for with WIC
vouchers was long limited to such basics as milk, infant
formula, cheese, eggs, cereals, bread and tuna fish.
But many of the changes finalized by the USDA on Friday were
instituted on an interim basis in 2007, including the
introduction of fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables to
the list of WIC-covered foods.
In its final form, the overhaul will boost by 30 percent, or
$2 per month, the allowance for each child's fruit and vegetable
purchases, and permit fresh produce in lieu of jarred infant
food for babies, if their parents prefer.
The update also expands whole grain options available to
recipients and allows yogurt as a partial milk substitute,
adding to the soy-based beverages and tofu that were previously
included.
Moreover, states and local WIC agencies will be given more
flexibility in selecting foods to meet the nutritional and
cultural needs of their beneficiaries.
The changes were recommended by the Institute of Medicine, a
branch of the National Academy of Sciences.
"The updates to the WIC food package make pivotal
improvements to the program and better meet the diverse
nutritional needs of mothers and their young children,"
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already
cited recent changes in the WIC program as a contributing factor
in the decline of obesity rates among low-income preschool
children in many states, the department said.
The latest changes will be rolled out in phases, with some
of the first taking effect in 90 days and states given until
April 2015 to implement others, USDA spokeswoman Brooke Hardison
said.
The revisions coincide with the 40th anniversary of the WIC
program, which is designed to help meet the basic nutritional
needs of low-income pregnant women, new mothers, infants and
children up to age 5.
The $7 billion program provided food assistance to roughly 2
million adult women and nearly 7 million children in 2011, the
latest year for which such figures were available. States
administer the program though some 1,800 local agencies and
9,000 clinics.
