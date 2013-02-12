By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK Feb 12 New York City's chief financial
officer said on Tuesday the city stands to lose as much as $345
million because of a past sweetheart deal, uncovered during an
audit, with the Marriott Marquis hotel in the heart of
Times Square.
Marriott in 1998 renegotiated its lease with the city,
shortening it by 40 years, reducing the rent, and giving the
hotel the option to buy the property for $20 million when the
lease expires in 2017.
That would enable the Marriott to buy the Times Square
property for about $173 million less than the prime real estate
is worth today, said New York City Comptroller John Liu, calling
the deal "disgraceful", "wasteful" and "lopsided."
The city is also losing nearly $172 million in reduced rent
because of the "secret" agreement, struck during former Mayor
Rudy Giuliani's administration, with the city's economic
development agency, Liu said.
"I don't begrudge the Marriott. They got themselves a great
deal," Liu said at a press conference in front of the hotel.
Instead, Liu, a Democrat and possible mayoral candidate in
November, faults the New York City Economic Development Corp.
Liu has audited the EDC before and has long said the agency
wields too much power. The agency awards city funds and tax
breaks to promote economic development under a nearly $1 billion
contract with the city, for which it hasn't been held
accountable, he said.
Liu's audit "fails to measure the significant impact the
Marriott Marquis has had on the Times Square area and New York
City overall," EDC spokesman Patrick Muncie said in a statement.
The hotel has provided more than 1,500 jobs and "hundreds of
millions in tax dollars" and "played a critical role in the
area's revitalization," it said.
Host Hotels and Resorts, owner of the New York Marriott
Marquis, said Liu's office misunderstood the deal and that his
audit "is wrong on all counts."
"The hotel has paid an estimated $1 billion to the City and
State in rent, taxes and acquisition costs since the project
began, including every penny owed under its ground lease," the
statement said.
Liu's audit found that the Marriott had not kept all of its
financial records for the past six years - an alleged violation
of its lease agreement with the city.
Liu called on Mayor Michael Bloomberg's administration to
use that supposed contract breach as an opening to renegotiate
the lease and make the terms more favorable to the city.
If not, the city could find a different tenant, Liu said.
The Marriott's original lease was signed in 1982, but it
asked to renegotiate in 1998, Liu said. He accused the EDC of
breaching a fiduciary obligation to ensure that the revised
lease was in the best interest of city taxpayers.
Liu also said the Marriott owes the city $3.6 million of
interest on unpaid rent.