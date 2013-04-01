By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 1 Federal authorities have
dramatically lowered the amount that New York state can claim
from the federal government for certain medical services,
costing the state an estimated $1.2 billion.
The Center for Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency
that administers the nation's medical insurance system for
people on low incomes, cut the per-patient reimbursement rate
for patients in developmental centers to $1,200 from $5,100 from
April 1, according to CMS documents seen by Reuters.
The move by CMS had been expected ever since a bipartisan
congressional report said overbilling for the centers reached
$15 billion over the last 20 years. The centers serve people
with developmental illnesses.
In February, in anticipation that the federal government
would reduce its funding for the centers, New York state
Governor Andrew Cuomo cut $1.1 billion from the state's $135
billion budget plan.
The budget for fiscal year 2013-2014 was passed by New York
lawmakers last week, in time for the start of the state's fiscal
year on April 1. There was, however, a failed amendment in the
Assembly that tried to torpedo the $90 million in cuts for the
developmentally disabled that resulted from the loss of funding.
Although the budget anticipated the federal cut, there is
still uncertainty about whether the federal government will seek
reimbursements for past years.
The present move does not cover past years and CMS is still
continuing its audit, according to a person familiar with the
matter. Earlier, CMS said it expects to conclude its audit later
this year.
A report in March by Standards & Poor's Rating Services said
repaying five years of overbilling could cost the state $7
billion.
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the
Congressional panel that issued the report into overbilling, is
pushing for New York to reimburse the federal government for
past years and wants a root and branch audit into the state's
$54 billion Medicaid system, where it says overbilling is rife.
"This is a step in the right direction, but HHS needs to
pursue recovery of the decades of overpayments and guarantee an
end to all similar overpayments," said Committee Chairman
Darrell Issa in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Fraudulent and wasteful spending remain a serious problem
throughout New York's bloated Medicaid system, and vigorous
federal oversight is still necessary," he said.
The committee said the move would save federal tax payers
$1.2 billion over the next 18 months.