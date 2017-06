A sign is seen on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK The New York Stock Exchange NYX.N said on Wednesday it is reviewing trades in 148 symbols between 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) and 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT) after unusual activity.

Earlier, trading was halted in five different NYSE-listed stocks after they tripped circuit breakers because of volatility in their shares.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)