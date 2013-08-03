By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Aug 3 The New York Times Co
has agreed to sell The Boston Globe to the principal owner of
the Boston Red Sox baseball team for $70 million in cash, a
small fraction of what the Times paid for the newspaper 20 years
ago.
Under the transaction announced Saturday, Red Sox owner John
W. Henry got the Boston Globe for less than a tenth of what the
New York Times paid when it bought the newspaper for $1.1
billion in 1993.
The sale also includes the Worcester Telegram & Gazette,
which the New York times bought for about $300 million in 2000,
as well as related digital properties of both papers, and a
direct mail marketing company.
The sale caps years of uncertainty for the Globe, which was
put on the auction block twice as newspapers across the country
have been hit by plunging advertising revenues and readers who
increasingly prefer to get their news on smart phones and
tablets.
The New England properties were the last pieces of a once
much bigger New York Times Co empire. The company has sold off
everything - TV and radio assets, dozens of U.S. regional
papers, digital companies, and its stakes in sports ventures -
to focus solely on its flagship and international edition.
"We are very proud of the association we have had with the
Boston Globe and the Worcester Telegram & Gazette and we're
delighted to have found a buyer in John Henry, who has strong
local roots and a deep appreciation of the importance of these
publications to the Greater Boston community," Mark Thompson,
chief executive of The New York Times Co, said in a statement.
"As a result of this agreement, we will be able to sharpen
our company focus on and investments in The New York Times brand
and its journalism."
The media-shy Henry, who was born in Quincy, Illinois, and
built his fortune as a futures trader, declined to outline his
plans for the New England media group until the deal closes.
But in a statement he said he wanted to make it clear "how
strongly" he felt about the important role of the enterprises in
New England, and especially the Boston Globe's "award-winning
journalism as well as its rich history and tradition of
excellence."
Total revenue for the New England papers fell 7.4 percent in
the second quarter to $94.4 million on declines in advertising
and circulation revenue.
Compounding the problems for the papers that likely weighed
down the price were significant pension obligations and
difficulty of negotiating changes with more than a dozen labor
unions that represent about three-quarters of employees.
The New York Times said on Thursday that it would maintain
the pensions for the papers.
The New York Times first put the Globe up for sale in 2009
as it struggled with losses. But it halted the sale process and
decided to hang onto the paper after winning concessions from
unions and implementing cost cuts.
The New York Times Co used to own a stake in Henry's Fenway
Sports Group, which includes the Red Sox, the Liverpool Football
Club, and stakes in New England Sports Network cable TV channel.