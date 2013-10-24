Oct 24 The New York Times Co said on
Thursday it had closed the sale of The Boston Globe to Boston
Red Sox owner John Henry after a Massachusetts judge lifted a
temporary injunction halting the deal.
Henry agreed to buy the Globe and its sister newspaper, the
Worcester Telegram & Gazette, for $70 million, a fraction of the
price the New York Times paid for the papers 20 years ago.
A Massachusetts judge halted the close of the sale because
it could complicate a pending class-action lawsuit against the
Telegram & Gazette filed by the newspaper
carriers.
According to a report in The New York Times, the judge said
the deal could move forward because the Times said how much each
asset was worth and agreed to place that amount in escrow.