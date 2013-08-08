Aug 8 The New York Times is not for sale, its
controlling family and publisher have said, the newspaper
reported after a week in which both The Boston Globe and The
Washington Post were purchased by new owners.
"Will our family seek to sell The Times? The answer to that
is no," the publisher, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., who is also
chairman of the New York Times Co, said in a statement
reported on the newspaper's website.
Sulzberger Jr. said he and Vice Chairman Michael Golden had
spoken to Donald Graham, chairman and chief executive of the
Washington Post Co, about his decision to sell The Post
and some smaller newspapers and stressed that the NY Times did
not plan to follow a similar path.
Sulzberger Jr. also said the trustees of the Ochs-Sulzberger
Trust and the rest of the family were "united in our commitment
to work together with the company's board, senior management and
employees to lead the New York Times forward into our global and
digital future."
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos agreed to buy the
Washington Post for $250 million in a surprise deal that ends
the Graham family's 80 years of ownership.
The New York Times is selling The Boston Globe to the
principal owner of the Boston Red Sox baseball team for $70
million in cash, a small fraction of what the Times paid for the
newspaper 20 years ago.