By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 President Barack Obama set
out on an eight-day trip to Africa on Wednesday that is aimed at
reviving U.S. engagement with the continent but that will be
overshadowed by the uncertain health of South Africa hero Nelson
Mandela.
Obama's trip, his second to the continent as president, will
take him to Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania. While the
president hopes to spotlight trade and economic development
themes, his visit would be dwarfed if Mandela's condition takes
a turn for the worse.
The 94-year old former South African president remained
hospitalized in critical condition after being admitted more
than two weeks ago with a lung infection, the government said on
Tuesday.
Air Force One carried Obama, his wife Michelle, their
daughters Sasha and Malia, as well as the first lady's mother,
Marian Robinson, and an Obama niece, Leslie Robinson.
Africans feel a special bond with Obama, the first African
American U.S. president, and have been impatient for him to make
an extended visit to the continent. Africans are also
disappointed that the Obama administration has not engaged with
the continent as much as the administrations of George W. Bush
and Bill Clinton.
Administration officials say the trip is an opportunity to
jump-start the relationship. Obama's first stop will be Senegal,
where he will visit Goree Island, the site of a monument to
Africans who were sent to slavery in the Americas.
His next stop will be in South Africa, where aides say he
will be available to visit Mandela but will defer to the wishes
of the Mandela family to determine whether the former South
African leader is up to such an encounter.
In South Africa, Obama is due to make a speech outlining his
Africa policy at the University of Cape Town, where Robert F.
Kennedy gave his famous 1966 address comparing the struggle
against apartheid in South Africa with the struggle for civil
rights in the United States.
The president will also visit Robben Island, where Mandela
and other political prisoners were held, and visit a health
clinic.
Obama's last stop will be in the East African nation of
Tanzania, where he will take part in events with business
leaders and visit a power plant.