* Democrats feared key issues might get sidetracked
* Priorities: budget battles, immigration, Fed pick
By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Putting off a decision on
military strikes on Syria allows President Barack Obama to shift
his attention back to a weighty domestic agenda for the fall
that includes budget fights, immigration and selecting a new
chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Obama and his aides have immersed themselves for a week and
a half in an intensive effort to win support in Congress for
U.S. military action in Syria after a suspected chemical weapons
attack last month killed more than 1,400 people.
But the effort, which included meetings by Obama on Capitol
Hill on Tuesday followed by his televised speech to Americans,
seemed headed for an embarrassing defeat, with large numbers of
both Democrats and Republicans expressing opposition.
The push for a vote on Syria - which has now been delayed -
had threatened to crowd out the busy legislative agenda for the
final three months of 2013 and drain Obama's political clout,
making it harder for him to press his priorities.
But analysts said a proposal floated by Russia, which the
Obama administration is now exploring, to place Syria's weapons
under international control may allow Obama to emerge from a
difficult dilemma with minimal political damage.
"He dodges a tough political situation this way," said John
Pitney, professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College in
California.
Pitney said the delay in the Syria vote removes a big burden
for Obama, given that Americans, who overwhelmingly opposed
military intervention in Syria, will now be able to shift their
attention to other matters.
He said Obama could suffer some weakening of his leverage
with Congress. The administration's "full court press" to try to
persuade lawmakers to approve military force on Syria was
heavily criticized and did not yield much success.
"He probably has suffered some damage in Congress because
there are probably many people on (Capitol Hill) who have
increasing doubts about the basic competence of the
administration and that's a disadvantage in any kind of
negotiation," Pitney said.
BUDGET BATTLES
Among Obama's most immediate challenges are two looming
budget fights. By Sept. 30, Congress and the president must
agree on legislation to keep federal agencies funded or face a
government shutdown.
Two weeks later, Congress must raise the limit on the
country's ability to borrow or risk a possible debt default that
could cause chaos in financial markets.
On the first budget showdown, Obama may be at a strategic
advantage because of divisions among opposition Republicans
about whether to use the spending bill to provoke a fight over
Obama's signature health care law, known as Obamacare.
House Republican leaders are trying to rally the party
around a temporary spending measure that would keep the
government funded until Dec. 15 but are facing resistance within
their own caucus from some conservatives who want to cut off
funding for Obamacare, even if it means a government shutdown.
The debt limit fight could end up going down to the wire and
unnerving financial markets. Republicans want to use that
standoff to extract concessions from the Democratic president,
such as spending cuts and a delay in the health law. But Obama
has said he has no intention of negotiating over the borrowing
limit.
Another challenge for Obama will be reviving momentum for
immigration reform. Sweeping legislation that would grant a path
to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has passed
the Democratic-led Senate but has been stalled in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Over the past week and half, lobbyists and other supporters
of immigration reform have become worried that the Syria issue
could doom the legislation in the House by limiting the amount
of time lawmakers have to consider it.
But lobbyists are not ready to give up and have continued
meeting with lawmakers to press the issue.
Some activists believe Obama could create pressure on
Republicans to act by making greater use of the bully pulpit.
The White House has sought to strike a balance between calling
for action and giving Congress space to consider the issue.
Another pressing domestic matter will be picking a candidate
to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expires in
January. Obama has been leaning toward Lawrence Summers, a
former top White House aide and Treasury secretary, who is
controversial within his own Democratic Party.
Any candidate for Fed chairman will require confirmation by
the U.S. Senate.
On issues like the budget battles in which Obama will go
toe-to-toe with Republicans, the Syria push will have little
fallout for Obama, predicted Matt Bennett, senior vice president
at Third Way, a center-left think tank.
Republicans showed a huge resistance to Obama's agenda well
before the administration's effort to win congressional backing
on Syria began to falter, Bennett noted. He said the time
focused on Syria over the last week and half did nothing to
change that dynamic.
"I certainly don't think the situation he's in today is
markedly different from the one he faced a few weeks ago,"
Bennett said.