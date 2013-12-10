(Updates with White House confirmation, quotes)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Dec 10 John Podesta, a former chief
of staff to President Bill Clinton, is returning to the White
House to advise President Barack Obama as he struggles to regain
his footing after the flawed healthcare law rollout.
Podesta steered Obama's transition team in 2008 after he won
the presidency. His arrival is a signal that the president,
famous for accepting counsel primarily from a tight-knit group
of advisers, is looking for some outside help as he seeks to
regain momentum in his second term.
Podesta will have the title of counselor to the president.
Obama's chief of staff, Denis McDonough, had the idea to bring
him on, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. The top
Democratic strategist will stay with the White House for one
year.
"He will advise on a range of issues with a particular focus
on issues of energy and climate change," Carney told reporters
on Air Force One during Obama's return flight from South Africa,
where he was attending a memorial service for Nelson Mandela.
Obama's top energy and climate adviser, Heather Zichal,
recently left the White House. Obama laid out a strategy for
tackling global warming earlier this year.
Podesta will also help McDonough on issues related to the
healthcare law and executive orders.
The White House has made clear that on policy issues where
it fails to get congressional support it will seek to take
executive actions that do not require lawmakers' votes.
Carney said Podesta's tenure would coincide with the 2014
calendar year.
Longtime presidential counselor Pete Rouse is expected to
step down soon, leaving another hole in Obama's team of
long-serving advisers.
Top political strategists David Plouffe, David Axelrod and
Robert Gibbs - who helped the president win both elections and
were key figures in his first term White House - did not stay
for the president's second term.
Obama has been criticized for being too insular. McDonough,
since becoming chief of staff, has addressed that criticism by
increasing White House outreach to lawmakers on Capitol Hill,
for example, with mixed results.
The new blood comes during a particularly rocky phase of
Obama's presidency after the flawed rollout of his healthcare
law hurt Obama's standing with his political base and fellow
Democrats, who are trying to hold on to power in the U.S. Senate
and regain control of the House of Representatives in next
year's midterm elections.
Podesta is the chair of the Center for American Progress, a
left-leaning policy group that has close ties to the Obama
administration. He is also a former adviser to Tom Daschle, the
former Senate Democratic leader from whom Obama has inherited
other trusted staffers.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Steve Holland
on Air Force One; Editing by Eric Beech)