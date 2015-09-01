ANCHORAGE, Alaska Aug 31 President Barack Obama
said on Monday that world leaders must agree to cut carbon
emissions at a U.N. summit in December because the climate is
changing faster than efforts to curb global warming.
Obama told a meeting of foreign ministers in Alaska that the
United States recognized it played a big part in raising the
Earth's temperatures and "embraces our responsibility" to help
fix the problem.
"This year, in Paris, must be the year that the world
finally reaches an agreement to protect the one planet we've got
while we still can," Obama said, according to his prepared
remarks.
The Arctic is already feeling the effects of climate change,
Obama said, noting Alaska had "some of the swiftest shoreline
erosion rates in the world," which threaten coastal villages.
Forest fires are accelerating the thaw in permafrost, which
threatens homes and damages roads in the state and also releases
carbon stored in the land, which contributes to the problem, he
said.
"The science is stark, it is sharpening, and it proves that
this once-distant threat is now very much in the present," he
said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)