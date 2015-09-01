By Roberta Rampton
SEWARD, Alaska, Sept 1 President Barack Obama
walked down a winding wooded path past a small brown post marked
"1926," past a glacial stream trickling over gravel that eons of
ice have scraped off mountain peaks.
He reached another post reading "1951" - a marker for the
edge of Alaska's Exit Glacier that year - and gazed up toward
where the rock-rutted ice mass has since receded, a quarter-mile
away.
"This is as good a signpost of what we're dealing with on
climate change as just about anything," Obama told the reporters
waiting on the outwash plain at the base of the glacier.
It was the signature moment of Obama's trek to Alaska, aimed
at making the world pay heed to how much damage rising seas have
already caused, and demand their leaders reach a deal in Paris
in December to curb climate-changing carbon
emissions.
Last year alone, the Exit glacier melted and retreated 187
feet toward the Harding ice field, which itself has lost 10
percent of its mass since 1950, mainly due to climate change.
"It's spectacular," Obama said, casting a glance over his
shoulder and pausing, as the cameras clicked.
"We want to make sure that our own grandkids can see this,"
he said.
It's a message Obama will continue to send leading up to the
U.N. summit in Paris, which will itself be a marker for his
record on addressing what he has called the most pressing issue
of his time.
After his hike, he planned to board a Coast Guard cutter to
see coastline erosion caused by rising seas. On Wednesday, he
will visit two remote coastal communities where residents are
changing their traditional ways of life to adapt to climate
change.
