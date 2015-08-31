(Adds comment from Ohio Senator Rob Portman)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Aug 30 President Barack Obama on
Monday will officially restore Denali as the name of North
America's tallest mountain, siding with the state of Alaska in
ending a 40-year battle over what to call a peak that has been
known as Mount McKinley.
The historic change, coming at the beginning of a three-day
presidential trip to Alaska, is a sign of how hard the White
House will push during Obama's remaining 16 months as president
to ensure his fight to address climate change is part of his
legacy.
Renaming the mountain, which has an elevation of more than
20,000 feet (6,100 metres), makes headlines for his climate
quest while also creating goodwill in a state that has not been
broadly supportive to the Democratic president.
Obama is slated to tour a receding glacier and meet people
in remote Arctic communities whose way of life is affected by
rising ocean levels, creating images designed to build support
for regulations to curb carbon emissions.
The peak was named Mount McKinley in 1896 after a gold
prospector exploring the region heard that Ohioan William
McKinley, a champion of the gold standard, had won the
Republican nomination for president.
But Alaska natives had long before called the mountain
Denali, meaning "the High One." In 1975, the state of Alaska
officially designated the mountain as Denali, and has since been
pressing the federal government to do the same.
Alaskans had been blocked in Congress by Ohio politicians,
who wanted to stick with McKinley as a lasting tribute to the
25th U.S. president, who served from 1897 until his
assassination in 1901.
Under Obama's action, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell will
use her legal authority to end the long debate and rename the
mountain.
The move elicited praise from Alaska Governor Bill Walker, a
Republican turned independent, and Republican elected officials,
who more typically are critical of an administration they see as
hostile to the oil and gas interests of their state.
"I'd like to thank the president for working with us to
achieve this significant change to show honor, respect, and
gratitude to the Athabascan people of Alaska," said Republican
Senator Lisa Murkowski, who led the fight for the Denali name in
Congress.
But Ohio Senator Rob Portman said he was disappointed in
what he called "yet another example of the president going
around Congress." He urged the White House to find another way
to honor McKinley in Denali National Park.
(Additional reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska; Editing
by Peter Cooney, Robert Birsel)