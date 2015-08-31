(Adds comments from Governor Walker; changes dateline)
By Roberta Rampton
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Aug 31 President Barack Obama
arrived in Alaska on Monday for a three-day tour aimed at
spotlighting how its melting permafrost and eroding coastlines
show the United States is already being hurt by climate change.
With 16 months left in office, Obama is trying to build
support for tough new rules on carbon emissions from power
plants ahead of a hoped-for international climate deal later
this year that could cement his legacy on the issue.
The White House has said Obama will announce new policies to
help communities adapt to climate change and deploy renewable
energy. But the main purpose of his trip is to use the media
attention - amplified by an aggressive social media campaign -
to convince Americans of the need to reduce fossil fuel use and
increase renewable energy production.
"It's a really important punctuation mark on what he's
saying is a top priority for him," said Sharon Burke, a former
Pentagon official who worked on energy issues for Obama and is
now a senior adviser at the New America think tank.
The hype for the tour began on Sunday with an announcement
that Obama would rename North America's tallest mountain as
Denali, restoring the traditional Alaska native name to what
maps and tourists currently call Mount McKinley.
Obama posted a photo of Denali on Instagram shortly before
landing in Anchorage for a meeting with a group of native
leaders. He was later set to address an international conference
on the Arctic.
He spent part of the seven-hour flight talking with Alaska
Governor Bill Walker, who told reporters he thanked Obama for
his administration's recent decision to allow Royal Dutch Shell
to drill in the Chukchi Sea.
Environmental groups have howled about that move and hope
Obama will announce new reforms or restrictions for resource
extraction while he is on the trip.
During the past year, Obama took steps to seal off parts of
the oil-rich state from new drilling. But Walker told reporters
that the state depends on oil and gas for 90 percent of its
revenues, and the downturn in the price of oil has meant drastic
budget cuts.
On Tuesday, Obama plans to head out of Anchorage to hike the
receding Exit Glacier in Seward. He will fly on Wednesday to the
salmon fishing center of Dillingham and then north of the Arctic
Circle to the small town of Kotzebue.
"People are just beside themselves. They're probably not
going to believe it until he's actually here," said John Baker,
a Kotzebue resident famous for being the first Alaskan Inupiaq
to win the Iditarod sled dog race in 2011.
(Additional reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)