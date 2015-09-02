(Changes dateline to SEWARD; adds comments from Obama,
paragraphs 1-5)
By Roberta Rampton
SEWARD, Alaska, Sept 1 President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday the United States needs to quickly acquire at
least one new heavy icebreaker for the U.S. Arctic, where
melting sea ice has spurred more traffic and the United States
has fallen far behind Russian resources.
The move, part of a push to convince Americans to support
Obama's plans to curb climate change, has long been urged by
Arctic advocates as climate change opens up the region to more
shipping, mining and oil drilling.
In the first step of Obama's new timetable, the government
would buy a heavy icebreaker by 2020 instead of the previous
goal of 2022.
The United States used to have seven icebreakers. Russia
currently has 40, with another 11 planned or under construction.
"Technically, we have three. Operationally, we really have
only two," Obama told reporters in the coastal town of Seward,
named after Secretary of State William Seward, who negotiated
the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867.
Obama will have to convince Congress to pick up the tab for
any new icebreakers, each of which comes with a price tag of
about $1 billion.
"The devil, as always, will be in the funding and
procurement details," said Heather Conley of the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington, who has
studied the need for more Arctic icebreakers.
The region also needs enhanced navigation aids, satellite
communications, deep water ports and other related investments
not mentioned in the White House announcement, Conley noted.
At a time of dwindling big-ticket weapons programs, Obama's
announcement lays the groundwork for the U.S. Coast Guard to
launch a competition to build a new icebreaker.
"Great powers should have the capabilities for playing a
role in the theater," said Malte Humpert, the head of the Arctic
Institute, a think tank. "Russia is ready for anything that
happens in the Arctic, and China is getting ready to have those
capabilities."
As the Arctic opens tourism and oil drilling, the United
States risks not having enough capacity to carry out search and
rescue and oil spill response missions.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, which built the
newest U.S. ice breaker and delivered it in 1999, said it was
keen to bid on new hardened ships for the Coast Guard.
General Dynamics Corp, the other large U.S. military
shipbuilder and a possible bidder in an ice breaker competition,
said it was also very interested, and touted its expertise in
manufacturing heavy- and medium-weight steel commercial ships.
The company that built the other existing U.S. icebreakers,
Lockheed Shipbuilding and Construction, has exited the business
and its shipyard was shut down in 1988.
It usually takes up to 10 years to build an icebreaker. It
was not immediately clear when any proposed new vessel might be
ready.
The White House also said the government should start
planning for additional vessels. The Coast Guard has previously
recommended it needs eight icebreakers, although no
administration budget has yet included the huge funding request.
Coast Guard officials have said other agencies will have to
chip in to help finance the purchase of new icebreakers.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Timothy Gardner in
Washington, and Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska; Editing by Alan
Crosby, Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)