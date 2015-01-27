BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. President Barack Obama's fiscal 2016 budget request will propose nearly doubling federal funding to some $1.2 billion for the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the White House said on Tuesday.
The budget, which the administration is set to release next Monday, will include an almost $1 billion proposed investment in Department of Health and Human Services research to combat antibiotic resistance.
That figure includes $650 million to fund efforts by the National Institutes of Health and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to sharply expand investments in the development of antibacterial diagnostics and research.
A further $47 million would help fund Food and Drug Administration evaluation of new antibacterial drugs for patient treatments.
In addition, funding would increase at the departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense to $85 million and $75 million, respectively, to address issues tied to antibiotic resistance in healthcare settings, the White House said in a statement.
Department of Agriculture funding for antibiotic research and surveillance would nearly quadruple to $77 million, it added.
Calling antibiotic resistance one of the world's most pressing public health issues, the administration cited estimates by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that at least 2 million illnesses and 23,000 deaths are caused each year by antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the United States alone.
Obama signed an executive order last September launching federal efforts to combat the rise in antibiotic-resistance bacteria.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.