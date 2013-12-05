WASHINGTON Dec 4 The troubled mobile phone
maker BlackBerry still has at least one very loyal
customer: U.S. President Barack Obama.
At a meeting with youth on Wednesday to promote his landmark
healthcare law, Obama said he is not allowed to have Apple's
smart phone, the iPhone, for "security reasons," though he still
uses Apple's tablet computer, the iPad.
Apple was one of several tech companies that may
have allowed the National Security Agency (NSA) direct access to
servers containing customer data, according to revelations by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The companies deny the
allegation.
Obama fought to keep his BlackBerry after coming to the
White House in 2009, though he said only 10 people have his
personal email address. Neither George W. Bush nor Bill Clinton
used email during their presidencies.
BlackBerry, a Canadian company formerly known as Research In
Motion Ltd, virtually invented the idea of on-the-go email, but
lost its market stranglehold as rivals brought out more
consumer-friendly devices, like Apple's iPhone and phones using
Google's Android software.
The company recently halted plans to be sold and is trying
to chart a new course by focusing on large business and
government clients.