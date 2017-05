U.S. President Barack Obama listens to remarks to reporters by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (not pictured) after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will travel to Turkey, the Philippines and Malaysia from Nov. 14 to 22 to attend several summits, the White House said on Monday.

On the trip, Obama will participate in the G20 summit in Turkey and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Philippines, the White House said.

In Malaysia, Obama will attend the U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit, it added.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)