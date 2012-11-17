WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
departed on Saturday for a three-country swing through Asia,
using his first foreign trip since winning re-election to
emphasize his administration's focus on the region.
Obama will make stops in Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. The
highlight of the trip is likely to be the historic stop in
Myanmar, a former pariah state. The White House hopes his visit
will push the country to lock in democratic reforms.
The president's tour may be overshadowed, however, by
violence in the Middle East and concerns about tax and spending
talks with lawmakers back home.
Obama is scheduled to return to Washington early Wednesday
morning.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)