ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 17 President Barack
Obama will push Myanmar to cut its military ties with North
Korea when he visits the former pariah state as part of
three-country swing through Asia, a White House official said on
Saturday.
He will have a "dialogue with the Burmese government about
the need to reduce their relationship with North Korea," Ben
Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, told reporters.
The Obama administration still refers to Myanmar by its
older name, Burma.
"We see that as an issue where they've been moving in a
positive direction," Rhodes said. "We'd like reinforce that
action and, again, see Burma break its military ties with the
North Koreans."