WASHINGTON Oct 19 President Barack Obama got a
guided tour of the moon on Monday, peering at its craters
through a large reflective telescope set up on the South Lawn of
the White House to promote science and technology careers at
"Astronomy Night."
Obama was joined by budding young scientists who checked out
a moon rock and took selfies with NASA astronauts and other
science celebrities.
Chief among the selfie targets: Ahmed Mohamed, better known
as "clock boy." Mohamed, 14, was arrested last month when he
brought a homemade clock to his Dallas-area school that teachers
mistook for a bomb.
Mohamed was wearing a NASA t-shirt when he was arrested. The
photo went viral, prompting an invitation from Obama to the
astronomy event.
Obama briefly met Mohamed as he shook hands with students at
the event, giving the student a hug.
"We need to inspire more young people to ask about the
stars," Obama told the crowd, urging parents and teachers to
help students explore the field.
"We have to watch for and cultivate and encourage those
glimmers of curiosity and possibility - not suppress them, not
squelch them," he said.
Obama told the students that his staff don't let him "tinker
with the telescopes," and got help looking at the moon from high
school senior and astronomy buff Sofy Alvarez-Bareiro of
Brooklyn, New York.
Alvarez-Bareiro explained to Obama that the craters were
"the result of heavy bombardment with other gigantic space
stuff."
"Is 'space stuff' a scientific term?" Obama quipped, drawing
laughs from about 300 students and teachers at the event.
Obama said that earlier in the day he spoke to astronauts
living on the International Space Station. He touted his
administration's record in science, noting that NASA was on
track to develop capabilities to send humans to Mars in the
2030s.
"Some of you might be on your way to Mars!" Obama told the
students.
