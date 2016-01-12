DETROIT Jan 12 U.S. President Barack Obama will
talk about the prospects for self-driving cars in his final
State of the Union Address on Tuesday, according to government
officials, the first time the president has used the annual
speech to tackle one of the most important issues facing the
auto industry.
Mark Rosekind, the head of the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Tuesday that
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will be in Detroit
Thursday "to amplify stuff that's coming out of the State of the
Union on self driving cars."
Foxx is expected to talk about efforts by the Obama
administration to speed the introduction of self-driving
vehicles. There is not yet a clear legal framework governing
their presence on U.S. roads.
Automakers and technology companies such as Alphabet Inc's
Google have called on regulators to clarify guidelines
for introduction of autonomous driving technology, in part out
of concern that a mishap in a self-driving car could result in
costly litigation.
In December, Rosekind said he opposes a "patchwork" of state
regulations on driverless cars and promised a "nimble, flexible"
approach to writing new rules for self-driving vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Rigby)