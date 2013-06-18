By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, June 17 President Barack Obama
hinted in an interview aired on Monday that he may be looking
for a new chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, saying current
Chairman Ben Bernanke has stayed a lot longer than he had
originally planned.
Obama, speaking to Charlie Rose, host of a PBS interview
program, compared Bernanke to longtime FBI Director Robert
Mueller, who agreed to stay two years longer than he had planned
and is to leave in the coming months.
"Well, I think Ben Bernanke's done an outstanding job. Ben
Bernanke's a little bit like Bob Mueller, the head of the FBI -
where he's already stayed a lot longer than he wanted or he was
supposed to," Obama said.
Asked whether he would reappoint Bernanke if he wanted to
keep the job, Obama did not answer directly.
"He has been an outstanding partner, along with the White
House, in helping us recover much stronger than, for example,
our European partners, from what could have been an economic
crisis of epic proportions," Obama said.
Bernanke, who has tried to nurse along the ailing U.S.
economy through the 2008 financial crisis, is widely expected to
step down when his second term as chairman expires at the end of
January.
Obama is said to be considering a number of monetary experts
for the job, including Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, former Obama
and Clinton aide Lawrence Summers, and former Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner.
An announcement could come as early as this fall, to give
the Fed nominee time to get through Senate confirmation by the
time Bernanke's term is up.