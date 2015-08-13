EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 13 The White House on
Thursday released a list of six books President Barack Obama
will be reading over his vacation in Martha's Vineyard. They
span from novels to nonfiction books about climate change and
race relations in the United States.
The list includes "The Sixth Extinction", a nonfiction
Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Elizabeth Kolbert about the
effects of man-made climate change, and "Between the World and
Me," a personal exploration of life for black Americans by
Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Both books touch on issues Obama has said are major
priorities of the final years of his presidency.
In the past, Obama's summer reading list has leaned heavily
toward novels - perhaps to escape from the stress of the
presidency - but this year's selection offers an even split
between nonfiction and fiction.
Other books on the list include: "All That Is," a novel by
James Salter; "All The Light We Cannot See," a Pulitzer
Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr; The Lowland, by Jhumpa
Lahiri; and "Washington: A Life," a biography of the first
American president George Washington by Ron Chernow.
Obama may have enjoyed one of his summer reads on Thursday
when, according to the White House, he spent the day at a
private beach with family and friends.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Alan Crosby)