* President seeking "balanced approach" of taxes and cuts
* To spotlight emergency responders with jobs in jeopardy
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 President Barack Obama will
make a fresh push on Tuesday to force congressional Republicans
to make concessions that will head off budget cuts that appear
increasingly likely to kick in starting on March 1.
Obama, just back from a three-day golf getaway in Florida,
will appear at the White House at 10:45 a.m. EST (1545 GMT) with
emergency responders who would lose their jobs if the cuts go
into effect.
A White House official said he would urge Congress to
approve a $110 billion tax increase and spending cut plan that
would postpone more severe spending cuts set to begin March 1.
If Congress fails to act, about $85 billion in
across-the-board spending cuts begin on March 1 and continue
through Sept. 30 as part of a decade-long $1.2 trillion budget
savings plan.
Half the cuts would be shouldered by the Pentagon and the
other half scattered among many other government agencies.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated
that, if fully implemented, these cuts would hold back U.S.
growth and prevent the creation of about 750,000 jobs this year.
But with Democrats and Republicans far apart on how to avoid
the automatic cuts, they are widely expected to go into effect
on March 1. In subsequent weeks a replacement measure could be
negotiated at the same time Congress works on a deal to fund
government agencies that run out of money on March 27.
Obama has been adamant that any budget agreement to replace
the cuts reflect a "balanced approach" and include both budget
cuts and tax increases.
He wants to raise revenue by eliminating tax loopholes
enjoyed mostly by the wealthy.
But Republicans feel they have raised taxes enough after
reluctantly agreeing to increase them on the wealthy as part of
a deal that avoided the "fiscal cliff" of higher taxes and
spending cuts that would have kicked in at the end of 2012.
Republicans want deeper spending cuts to reduce America's $1
trillion annual deficits and $16 trillion national debt.
The White House effort to force Republicans to act is
focused on dramatizing just who would lose jobs if the cuts go
into effect.
The emergency workers he will appear with on Tuesday are
"the kinds of working Americans whose jobs are on the line if
congressional Republicans fail to compromise on a balanced
solution," said a White House official.
"With less than two weeks before these cuts hit, the
president will challenge Republicans to make a very simple
choice: do they protect investments in education, health care
and national defense or do they continue to prioritize and
protect tax loopholes that benefit the very few at the expense
of middle and working class Americans?", the official said.
To give Congress time to act on a long-term solution, Obama
will urge congressional Republicans to accept the smaller $110
billion package that Democrats proposed last week.
"The president will urge congressional Republicans to
compromise and accept this solution so these devastating cuts
that will hurt our economy and middle class families won't hit,"
the official said.