By Mark Felsenthal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, July 25 With a busy
commercial port in Florida as his backdrop, President Barack
Obama warned Republican lawmakers on Thursday that threatening a
government shutdown or debt default jeopardizes the fragile U.S.
economic recovery.
The Democratic president pushed for new spending on
infrastructure and education to create more jobs in the third of
a series of speeches gearing up for the next fiscal fight with
Republicans in the House of Representatives.
"We've got some of the House Republicans who put forward a
budget that does just the opposite. They're pushing bills that
would cut education, cut science, cut research," he said.
Obama toured the port in Jacksonville, Florida, which has
been upgraded to handle new supertankers, explaining his
administration fast-tracked the permit for the project.
But he blamed Republicans for budget cuts that delayed rapid
transit projects in the city.
While Obama said some Republicans in the U.S. Senate are
willing to find common ground on issues, he chided some House
Republicans for suggesting they are willing to vote against
lifting the debt ceiling, a vote Congress will face this fall.
"Threatening that you won't pay the bills in this country
when you've already racked up those bills - that's not an
economic plan. That's just being a deadbeat," Obama said.
SIDETRACKED
Obama won a second term last year on a vow to focus on
restoring economic stability to a middle class that is still
wobbly after the deep recession of 2007-2009.
But he has been sidetracked by efforts to pass gun control
and immigration legislation. Controversies have kept the
administration on the defensive, such as the targeting of
conservative groups by the Internal Revenue Service and
revelations of widespread surveillance of telephone and Internet
records by the National Security Agency.
"With an endless distraction of political posturing and
phony scandals and lord knows what, Washington keeps taking its
eye off the ball," Obama complained in his speech.
By Oct. 1, Congress must pass spending bills to keep the
government running. Not long after, lawmakers must raise the
nation's borrowing limit or risk default.
Congressional Republicans, concerned about a large budget
deficit and bills to come due in the future as a result of
government retirement and health programs, want spending cuts
and lower taxes as part of the budget process.
Obama has said he wants to develop a national infrastructure
bank and capitalize it with $10 billion, and create "America
Fast Forward Bonds" to help state and local governments attract
money for infrastructure projects.
He has proposed adding $4 billion to support two programs
that are used to provide grants for infrastructure projects.
But Republicans have been reluctant to support what they
consider government stimulus spending after a much-criticized
$787 billion stimulus plan that Obama managed to push through
Congress in 2009.
"None of it worked. Americans are still asking, 'Where are
the jobs?'" said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for House Speaker
John Boehner.
NEXT STOP: CHATTANOOGA
Obama's speech echoed many lines from speeches he gave on
Wednesday in Galesburg, Illinois, and Warrensburg, Missouri.
Aides say he plans roughly one speech a week for the rest of
the summer touching on retirement security, education, and
healthcare, and would begin unveiling new proposal next week.
On Tuesday, Obama was scheduled to talk about manufacturing
at a facility of Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc in
Chattanooga, Tennessee.
In Jacksonville, he spoke about the surge in U.S. natural
gas and oil production, which he said helped create jobs.
"We've got to tap into this natural gas revolution that's
bringing energy costs down in this country, which means
manufacturers now want to locate here because they're thinking
that we've got durable, reliable supplies of energy," he said.
Republicans have excoriated Obama for a prolonged review of
the Keystone XL pipeline that would deliver oil from Canada and
North Dakota to Gulf refineries.
They have accused him of blocking the infrastructure project
because environmental groups oppose it, even though it would
create thousands of construction jobs.