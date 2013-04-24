WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to confirm President Barack Obama's choice to head the Office of Management and Budget, former Wal-Mart Foundation president Sylvia Mathews Burwell.
The 96-0 vote, which comes as Obama is courting congressional Republicans for a deal to shrink U.S. deficits, marks the first time that the White House has had a fully confirmed budget director since January 2012. At that time, Jack Lew, now Treasury Secretary, left the position to become Obama's chief of staff.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.