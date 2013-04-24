By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, April 24 The White House on
Wednesday backed a proposal to temporarily eliminate spending
cuts disrupting U.S. air travel, while politicians in Washington
scrambled to avoid blame as the effects of the cuts started to
be felt around the country.
With Republicans and conservative commentators blaming
President Barack Obama for using the across-the-board spending
cuts known as sequestration to score political points, the White
House said it supported Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's
proposal to replace the reductions by claiming savings from the
drawdown of war spending.
"We support this effort to allow both sides to find a
longer-term solution that replaces the sequester permanently in
a balanced way so we can stop these harmful cuts that are
hurting our economy and middle-class families across the
country," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.
The administration would support the measure as a temporary
measure even though it does not raise revenues, Carney said.
Congressional Republicans have rejected the proposal, saying
counting war savings is an accounting gimmick, but
complaints about the air traffic delays have thrust
sequestration back into the spotlight.
Carney defended Reid's plan, saying the drawdown comes as a
result of the administration policies ending the war in Iraq and
withdrawing from Afghanistan and therefore should be considered
savings.
Some Republican budget proposals have also drawn on war
savings to pay for budget plans, he added.
At a hearing before Congress on Wednesday, lawmakers pressed
the head of the Federal Aviation Administration over why his
agency has needed to temporarily lay off 47,000 employees for up
to 11 days through the end of the fiscal year on Sept 30.
"These cuts simply punish everyone rather than specifically
target the great number of outdated, wasteful and duplicative
functions being funded with our taxpayer dollars," Iowa
Republican Tom Latham said. "In short, arbitrary, non-targeted,
across-the-board cuts are no way to run a government."
Members of Congress are offering a measure that would allow
the FAA to transfer funds between accounts to minimize
disruptions to air travel.
The sequestration cuts are the legacy of Republican efforts
to pressure the Obama administration spending cuts in exchange
for raising the nation's debt limit. The White House and
lawmakers agreed to hold up the threat of the reductions, which
affect defense and non-defense spending equally, as incentive to
reach a broader deficit-reduction deal that would replace the
cuts with other savings.
When that deal never materialized, the cuts went into effect
March 1. Although the administration broadly advertised the
negative impact they would have, those effects were not evident
right away, leading some to criticize the president for scare
tactics.
Flight delays this week have revived the issue. White House
spokesman Carney on Wednesday blamed Republicans for
underestimating the negative impact of the spending reductions.
"Republicans in Congress made a political tactical decision
to embrace the sequester," he said. Cuts proposed by House
Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan would bite even more deeply
than those under the sequester, he added.
"We share the frustration and we warned about these very
problems, and we think Congress ... ought to take action to do
away with the sequester so that we don't suffer these
consequences," he said.
However, some Republican conservatives expressed continued
support for the sequestration cuts on Wednesday, saying that
they were long overdue.
"I don't understand this fascination with the Democrats
right now with the sequester, and frankly some Republicans as
well," Republican Representative Raul Labrador said.
The sequester marks "the first time we've saved money in
Washington, D.C." and that the conversation should move onto how
to balance the budget in the next 10 years, he said.