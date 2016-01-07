BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The White House will release President Barack Obama's budget for fiscal year 2017 on Feb. 9, Shaun Donovan, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on Twitter on Thursday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason)
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.