WASHINGTON Oct 31 President Barack Obama is to
tout investment opportunities on Thursday when he announces
Washington is expanding its efforts to entice foreign firms to
bring jobs to the United States, administration officials said.
Officials said the United States would start to coordinate
efforts at the federal level to attract investment in a way it
has not before. Until now, states and cities have been
responsible for making pitches for business from abroad.
"It's not a level playing field for a mayor of one of our
cities to have to compete against the prime minister or head of
state of a major industrial power," White House National
Economic Council Director Gene Sperling told reporters.
Obama is due to make the announcement in a speech to a
SelectUSA investment conference with business representatives
The efforts to attract investment would start to mimic the
more coordinated export promotion initiatives that government
officials have focused on in the past, the officials added.
"The factors driving U.S. investment are so positive that
some independent analysts now rank the United States as the
number one location where CEOs can be confident to invest,"
Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker told reporters.
The president is due to pledge that top administration
officials will now advocate greater coordination in locating
production and investment in the United States, the officials
said.