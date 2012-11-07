CHICAGO Nov 7 U.S. President Barack Obama
called congressional leaders from both political parties
overnight and on Wednesday to express his commitment to work
together on curbing the deficit and reducing taxes, the White
House said.
"The president reiterated his commitment to finding
bipartisan solutions to: reduce our deficit in a balanced way,
cut taxes for middle-class families and small businesses and
create jobs," a White House official said in an email.
"The president said he believed that the American people
sent a message in yesterday's election that leaders in both
parties need to put aside their partisan interests and work with
common purpose to put the interests of the American people and
the American economy first."
Obama spoke to Republican Speaker of the House of
Representative John Boehner, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi, the White House said.