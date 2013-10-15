WASHINGTON Oct 15 The coolest thing about being
the leader of the free world? Everyone will take your call, said
President Barack Obama in a television interview on Tuesday.
Obama did another round of interviews with local television
anchors to talk about the threat of a Thursday deadline to raise
the debt limit, and the impact of a 15-day government shutdown.
But Diana Williams of New York's WABC television said her
teenaged daughter wanted her to ask Obama whether the coolest
thing about being president was being friends with entertainment
power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.
"That is a view shared by Malia and Sasha," Obama chuckled,
referring to his two daughters.
Beyonce and Jay-Z raised money for Obama during his
campaign, and Beyonce performed the national anthem at his 2013
inauguration.
"For me, I think the coolest thing is that if there is
somebody interesting who's doing anything - a scientist, a
sports figure, a writer, anybody in the world - if I want to
call them up ... they will answer my phone call. That's a pretty
cool thing," Obama said.
During the past several months, Obama has welcomed to the
White House a host of "cool" people, including the Baltimore
Ravens, the current National Football League champions, "Star
Wars" creator George Lucas, singer-songwriter Carole King, and
author Joan Didion.
On Friday, he and first lady Michelle Obama met with
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai in the Oval Office -
a private meeting that daughter Malia also joined.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by
Paul Simao)