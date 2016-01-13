WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama on Tuesday said he would launch a new national effort to cure cancer with Vice President Joe Biden leading the mission.

"For the loved ones we've all lost, for the family we can still save, let's make America the country that cures cancer once and for all," Obama said in his State of the Union address, according to text released by the White House.

Obama also said he would press Congress to fund the fight against malaria in Africa. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)