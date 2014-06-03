(Adds comments)
WASHINGTON, June 3 President Barack Obama will
nominate Maurice Obstfeld, an economist at the University of
California, Berkeley, to serve on the White House Council of
Economic Advisers, the White House said on Tuesday.
Obstfeld has built a reputation as an international
economist. He will replace James Stock, who is returning to a
post at Harvard University.
"As one of the country's leading international
macroeconomists and an all-around versatile economic thinker,
Maury will make a critical contribution to the president's
continued efforts to increase growth and expand opportunity,"
CEA Chairman Jason Furman said in an email.
Obstfeld is the co-author of textbooks on international
economics and has written widely about international finance,
including about how flows of money in and out of countries can
contribute to financial instability.
He has strong connections to the Federal Reserve system and
has spoken on several occasions at Fed conferences.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Andre Grenon)