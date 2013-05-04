* Proposal could spark opposition in Congress
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 3 U.S. President
Barack Obama signaled on Friday that a proposal to add a
same-sex partnership measure to a U.S. immigration overhaul
should not be allowed to derail the entire legislative effort.
Obama has used the prospect of new immigration laws as a
major selling point for stronger U.S. relations with Latin
America on a three-day tour of Mexico and Costa Rica that ends
on Saturday.
But a proposal by Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of
Vermont has cast uncertainty into the delicate process of
reaching a compromise on immigration.
Leahy plans to propose next week an amendment to the
legislation that would let gay Americans sponsor their
foreign-born partners for green cards, which confer permanent
residency.
If it were to be included in the final bill, opposition from
social conservatives could doom to failure the biggest effort in
decades to improve the U.S. immigration system.
Obama said he would support Leahy's move, but that the
broader effort to reform U.S. immigration must be kept in mind.
"I can tell you I think that this provision is the right
thing to do. I can also tell you I'm not going to get everything
I want in this bill. Republicans are not going to get everything
that they want in this bill," he said.
Obama is under pressure to gain a legislative victory on
immigration after a slow start to his second term, marked by a
failure to achieve passage of new gun regulations and an ongoing
budget standoff with lawmakers.
Washington's battles were not far from his mind as Obama
visited Costa Rica, the first U.S. president to do so since Bill
Clinton came in 1997. He met with a host of Central American
leaders in San Jose on Friday evening.
Costa Rica declared a national holiday in honor of Obama and
thousands of people, many of them school children in uniforms,
lined the streets of San Jose for a glimpse of the president's
motorcade.
At Casa Amarilla, headquarters of the Costa Rica foreign
affairs ministry, school children wearing white shirts with blue
silk shawls stood in a circle around Obama and sang to him.
At their joint news conference, Obama and Costa Rican
President Laura Chinchilla emphasized the growing importance of
economic ties as a way to buoy the region, after years in which
most U.S. relationships with Central America centered around
fighting drug cartels.
Security concerns remain paramount, they said, but must take
their place alongside trade.
"What we want to do is push ahead with initiatives that help
make trade easier," Chinchilla said.
"We have to make sure everybody feels opportunity," said
Obama.
