By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 15 President Barack Obama, who
made few friends in corporate board rooms early in his first
term as he pressed for tighter regulations on banks and remarked
on the "fat cats" who helped precipitate the financial crisis,
heads into his final year in the White House having built - or
rebuilt - alliances with chief executives of the nation's
biggest companies.
The president and his top advisers have kept an open door
for CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, keeping almost 1,000
appointments with them, a Reuters review of White House records
shows. Of the hundreds of appointments listed, Obama himself was
present at about half, ranging from intimate Oval Office
gatherings to lavish state dinners. Obama is the first U.S.
president to make White House visitor logs public.
"That number is the tip of the iceberg," said Valerie
Jarrett, Obama's longest-serving senior adviser who runs his
Office of Public Engagement. The president and his aides also
regularly meet with representatives from the rest of the Fortune
500, as well as small- and medium-sized businesses, both in
Washington and around the country, she said. The Reuters review
included only the Fortune 100 list of largest companies, and was
limited to White House meetings.
Following tensions between the White House and business
during the financial crisis, a turning point in the relationship
came after the debt ceiling impasse in 2011 and the subsequent
"fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts in 2012, Jarrett
said. Business leaders were alarmed that Congress seemed ready
to blow through fiscal deadlines in spite of the effect on stock
markets and the U.S. credit rating, and partnered with the White
House to urge an end to the drama.
Since then, CEOs and the White House have become allies in
advocating for immigration reform, the Trans-Pacific Partnership
trade deal and reauthorization for the Export-Import Bank.
"I do take a fair amount of grief from Republican colleagues
who think that I've just like totally lost my mind," said
Honeywell International Inc's David Cote, 63, the most
frequent CEO visitor to Obama's White House, having turned up
more than 50 times.
Cote was part of a high-profile commission on the nation's
debt in 2010 and serves on another advisory panel on technology
and manufacturing. He said he thinks CEOs should not delegate
their responsibility to help politicians understand business.
"You've got to be able to talk about this stuff and have both
sides understand the needs of the other," he said.
Cote, a life-long Republican, said he doesn't always agree
with Obama but enjoys talking with him, calling him "a very
smart guy" who doesn't get enough credit for his work on the
economy.
For Obama and his advisers, spending time with CEOs means
gaining valuable insights, while gaining support for various
policies. For CEOs, White House encounters may produce tangible
business benefits, not to mention providing an opportunity to
hobnob with the most powerful man in the world.
Reuters contacted the companies whose CEOs were among the
top 30 White House visitors. Many declined comment. Some noted
their chiefs were involved with advisory councils on jobs, trade
and manufacturing, while noting that CEOs often discuss the same
issues with lawmakers from both parties in the U.S. Congress.
The White House has tapped individual CEOs for help on
policies where there is "alignment" of views, extracting a
mountain of corporate pledges to bolster its policies to boost
wages, provide more opportunities for young men of color, foster
science and math in schools, increase diversity in the
technology sector, and enhance college and training programs,
among other initiatives.
Obama has bolstered his arguments for an international deal
to curb climate change by securing promises from U.S. companies
like Intel, Johnson & Johnson and Apple
to reduce waste and use more renewable energy.
The logs show CEOs from large manufacturing and industrial
companies have commanded more White House meetings than other
sectors. Early on in Obama's presidency, visits by bankers and
health insurance executives predominated, reflecting the
president's focus on addressing the 2008 financial crisis and
reforming health care. Technology and telecom CEOs have also
been regulars at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
It's not all business. For example, Cote attended a Super
Bowl party in 2010, an inauguration after-party in 2013, and in
October, a concert featuring Buddy Guy, Smokey Robinson and
James Taylor.
IBM Corp executives hold the record for the most
invitations to state dinners during the Obama administration,
with CEO Virginia Rometty present at a September dinner with
Chinese President Xi Jinping and at the March 2012 dinner for UK
Prime Minister David Cameron. Her predecessor CEO Sam Palmisano
was at the June 2011 dinner for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
IBM declined comment for this article.
MEETING OF THE MINDS
To be sure, while Obama and corporate chieftains may have a
meeting at the White House, there may not be a meeting of the
minds. "We are not their advocates unless there is an alignment
of interest," Jarrett said.
For instance, in October, Obama announced he would deny an
application for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada
because it would undermine his position to lead climate talks.
The project was supported by a wide range of U.S. businesses.
That decision showed that White House meetings only go so
far, said John Engler, president of the Business Roundtable,
which represents CEOs of large companies.
"Sometimes it can be helpful. Sometimes - you saw the
Keystone decision - it doesn't have much impact," he said.
On other issues, Obama has lined up squarely with business,
raising eyebrows among both traditional Democratic allies and
populist conservative Republicans. Examples include his
second-term drive for a sprawling trade deal with Asia and his
defense of the Export-Import Bank against its opponents in
Congress.
At the end of a session with some CEOs in February 2011, one
attendee recalled how a chief executive told Obama that two new
Environmental Protection Agency rules would push U.S.
semiconductor manufacturing offshore.
Obama listened, said the issue was new to him and asked
senior staffers to inquire. Within days, the EPA had heard from
the White House. Weeks later, the problem was resolved, said the
attendee, who requested anonymity to describe the private
meeting.
The logs provide a snapshot of corporate power and
influence, said John Wonderlich, policy director for the
Sunlight Foundation, a nonprofit good-government advocacy group.
"There's a concern when you have the people with the most
power and who control huge industries and companies, that the
president ends up spending an enormous amount of time worrying
about their views," he said.
INNER SANCTUM INVITE
The logs show that Obama has most often met with CEOs in
groups of 11 to 20 people in the Roosevelt Room, but on occasion
also in the State Dining Room, the Old Family Dining Room, and
even the Situation Room. There were 95 such appointments with
this pool of Fortune 100 CEOs.
As White House meetings go, a group conference in the
Roosevelt Room is good, but the big prize is an invitation to
the Oval Office, the president's inner sanctum. For a select
few, that might even include lunch in his private dining room.
The logs show only a handful of CEOs have landed one-on-one
visits in the Oval Office with the president, including
Honeywell's Cote, former Wal Mart Stores Inc CEO Michael
Duke, former Intel CEO Paul Otellini, Merck & Co Inc's
Ken Frazier, AT&T Inc's Randall Stephenson, and FedEx
Corp's Fred Smith.
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and JPMorgan
Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon have visited the Oval Office
twice each.
The logs showed that 22 Fortune 100 CEOs have been to the
White House only once or not at all.
Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland does not appear to have
had any meetings, for example. A spokesman said senior company
leaders and other employees meet with the Obama administration
"on a number of issues," but declined to elaborate.
Halliburton Co CEO David Lesar has not been to the
White House during Obama's tenure, according to the logs. The
company's previous CEO was Dick Cheney, who went on to become
vice-president in George W. Bush's Republican White House.
Halliburton declined comment.
Others delegate government relations to staff and lobbyists.
"Some CEOs despise Washington, think it's all a gimmick, and
don't see any return on the invested effort," said Bruce
Mehlman, a lobbyist at bipartisan firm Mehlman Castagnetti.
Mehlman, whose Technology CEO Council client has met with
the president on several occasions, said he thinks ignoring
Washington is a lost opportunity, however.
"When you meet with a president who is as prepared, engaged
and focused as President Obama is when he meets with CEOs, you
can make significant progress advancing new ideas or getting
things that are stuck, unstuck," he said.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and John Pickering)